Record turnout to Clitheroe Castle parkrun's first birthday

Clitheroe Castle parkrun celebrated its first birthday on Saturday with a record turnout of 147 runners and 23 volunteers.

During what has proved an amazing first year for the parkrun, attendances and enthusiasm have steadily grown to a stage where, in total, more than 1,550 different people have tackled the undulating five lap 5K course around Clitheroe Castle's gardens. More than 140 different people have also taken part as volunteers.

Negotiating an incline.

At the pre-run briefing, local parkrunning vicar, the Rev. Andy Froud, was invited to present awards to the following parkrunners and volunteers who have supported the event so well during its first year.

An award was presented to Helen Moore (76), who is the most frequent female parkrunner and living proof that age is no barrier, while Stephen Legg received an award for being the most frequent male parkrunner.

Emma Joy received her award for being the most improved parkrunner with 19 personal bests, while Stephen Smith was rewarded for being the most enthusiastic parkrunner.

Alan and Sue Knox, meanwhile, received their awards for being the most frequent volunteers.

The parkrun around Clitheroe Castle grounds has grown in popularity during its first year.

The 147 starters on the anniversary run included 39 first timers. Amongst them were tourists visiting Clitheroe from Liverpool, Newcastle, Somerset, Oxford and even someone from South Africa.

Of the regulars, an amazing 45 people achieved new personal bests with the prospect of birthday cake at the end of the run providing extra motivation.

The record turnout and ideal weather gave the event a special atmosphere befitting the anniversary and all finishers enjoyed birthday cakes and refreshments at the end in the morning sunshine.

The organisers would like to thank everyone for supporting the anniversary event and all the events throughout the first year.

Stephen Smith receiving his award for the most enthusiastic runner.

Clitheroe Castle parkrun is a free weekly timed 5K run which takes place every Saturday morning at 9 am in the castle grounds.

All ages and abilities are welcome and people can run, walk or jog their way around the course

Those taking part must register on the parkrun website and print off their barcode.