Record number of Ribble Valley children given gift of Christmas following toy appeal

More than 400 children, from marginalised and vulnerable families across the Ribble Valley, received a Christmas to remember thanks to a local charity.

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe, located on Lowergate, in conjunction with the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, saw its annual Christmas Present Appeal support 420 children across the Ribble Valley in 2019 ensuring that they all had a present to open on Christmas Day.

Aux-Captain Elizabeth Smith, joint leader of the church and community centre in Clitheroe, said: “Every child deserves a Christmas and our present appeal works to provide a day of

joy and happiness for the less fortunate children in our community, but also provide an element of relief for the parents too. It’s tragic that people find themselves in this position but through the present appeal we begin to get to know who is in need, it opens the door for us to offer our support throughout the year too, offering a friendly face without judgement.”

Figures following the Salvation Army Clitheroe’s Christmas Present Appeal for the previous year of 2018 showed 375 children were provided with gifts, displaying an increase of 45 for

2019.

Territorial Envoy Brenda Wise, joint leader said: “We knew there would be an increase on the amount of families we supported from the previous year, and children we provided presents for, but we were still surprised at the final number. We’re seeing that there are more and more people living in poverty, even the working class and people in low paid jobs. People are struggling to make ends meet all year round, but our door is always open and we will continue to support the local community across the Ribble Valley throughout 2020 and beyond.”

The 420 present packages included a main gift, smaller toy, stocking fillers, a box of chocolates, a craft item and a book and supported children and young adults across the Ribble Valley from 0–18 years of age.