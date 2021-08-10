Record breaking number of students notch up A* A'level grades at Burnley College sixth form centre

Hard-working students achieved an impressive 79 A* grades and 156 A grades, with a record-breaking number of students each achieving three A* grades.

In an academic journey impacted by covid, all students have received grades which reflect their dedication and performance throughout their two-year A' level course, determined by tutors and independently verified.

This year’s published results see the College achieve:

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan with some of the outstanding A'level students

* an overall A 'level pass rate of an outstanding 100%

* 94% of students achieve at least one A*-C grade

* 74% of students achieved at least one A*-B grade and

* 45% of students achieved at least one A* or A grade.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Huge congratulations to each and every one of our amazing Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students – I am immensely proud of your fantastic achievements and to see you celebrate today with your friends, family and tutors.

"Our students’ hard work, commitment and resilience has brought them to this point today - a day they will always

remember.

“The Class of 2021 will not forget their A 'level journey in a hurry. It is the resilience, determination and motivation shown by our truly amazing students which will remain in our memory.

"Covid turned their world upside down in spring, 2020 with the announcement of lockdown and remote learning but their fortitude and resolve has been inspirational and has made a huge impact on the whole Burnley College family.

“Our students have earned fantastic A'level grades which have opened the door to degree study at some of the UK’s top universities - and progression on to rewarding careers - additionally the strength of character each student has developed truly helps them to stand out from the crowd.

“We share in the pride our students’ family and friends are feeling right now and wish each and every one of our students every success in their future university studies and successful careers where they will be leaders and influencers shaping the future of industry and society.”

Students achieving exceptional grades include:

* Joe Higham (18), from Padiham, a former Blessed Trinity RC College pupil, who is planning

to take a gap year before reading genetics at a top university, achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics.

* Freya McFarlane (18), from Burnley, a former Blessed Trinity RC High School pupil, who is reading Sociology at Newcastle University after achieving A*A*A* in Geography, Psychology and Sociology.

* Maisy Vasic (18), from Bacup, a former Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School pupil, who is reading Geography at the University of Oxford after achieving A*A* A in Geography, Geology and Computer Science.

*Elle Bogacki (18), from Hebden Bridge, a former Calder High School pupil, who is planning to take a gap year before reading Art at a top university after achieving A*A*A* in Classical Civilisation, Film Studies and Sociology.

* Abigail Challenger (18), from Hebden Bridge, a former Crossley Heath School pupil, who is reading International Business Management at Newcastle University, achieved A*A*A* in Business, French and Mathematics.

* Paige Fort (18), from Briercliffe, a former St Christopher’s CE High School, who is planning to pursue a Higher Apprenticeship within the NHS, achieved A* A* A* in Biology, Environmental Science and Geography.

* Annalise Hodgson (18), from Barrowford, a former Ribblesdale High School pupil, who is reading Law at the University of York, achieved A*A*A* in A Level Law, Psychology and Sociology.

* Isabelle Passmore (18), from Crawshawbooth, a former Alder Grange School pupil, who is reading Law at the University of York, after achieving A*A*A* in English Language, Law and Sociology.

* Dylan Ryder (20), from Todmorden, a former Todmorden High School pupil, who is reading English Literature at Durham University after achieving A*A*A* in English Literature, History and Mathematics.

* Amira Saunders (18), from Read, a former St Augustine’s RC High School pupil, who is reading Criminology at the University of Liverpool after achieving A*A*A* in Business, Psychology and Sociology.

* Ellie Spooner (18), from Todmorden, a former Todmorden High School pupil, who is attending a leading theatre school, achieved A*A*A* in Drama and Theatre Studies, English Language and Literature and Religious Studies.

* Nicole Zaremba (18), from Rishton, a former St Augustine’s RC High School pupil, who is reading Games Art and Design at Norwich University of the Arts, achieved A*A*A* in Art, Craft and Design, English Language and English Literature.