Readers' generosity brings festive cheer for hundreds of needy Valley children

Hundreds of under-privileged youngsters in the Ribble Valley will have huge smiles on the their faces on Christmas Day thanks to the kindness of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times' readers.

The Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army once again teamed up for the annual appeal to help families and children who might otherwise go without this Christmas. For the 16th year, the generosity of Valley residents was once again called upon to help families less fortunate than themselves and they didn't disappoint.

Capt. Elizabeth Smith, of the Clitheroe Salvation Army, said: "Well done to the Ribble Valley community for being so thoughtful and kind. There will be almost 400 very happy children on Christmas morning... and some very relieved parents. The toy appeal closes on Wednesday (December 18th). We will respond to any emergency requests from agencies right up to Christmas Eve. However, any toys that come in after Wednesday, will be stored for next year's appeal. Thank you once again for all the donations."

Toys and donations can be dropped off at the Skipton Building Society in Market Place, Clitheroe, or at the new Salvation Army charity shop building (the former job centre site) on Lowergate in the town between 10am and 3pm.

Capt. Elizabeth is also reminding people – of all ages – about the Christmas Day lunch.

She said: “We will be holding a lunch for people any age who may find Christmas a lonely time. This invitation is open to anyone, old or young male or female, single mums with children.

“If Christmas Day is a hard to get through, come and join us for good food, a friendly atmosphere, some entertainment, and a goody bag to take home. We open at 11-30am and finish around 3pm.” Please ring Elizabeth on 07709 351394 to submit names. A telephone number and address is required to arrange transport.