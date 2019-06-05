Rave reviews for Ribble Valley ex-nurse’s first novel

A former nurse who lives in the Ribble Valley has been receiving glowing reviews for her first novel.

Angels and Boars by Heather Jadhav, who is a member of Clitheroe Writing Group, centres on the events following a car crash in the Yorkshire moors.

Starting a whole new series of events in our living world and the afterlife, the story is mainly told through the perspective of seven-year-old Jack, who is running away from the Angel of Death, after being killed in the accident, and Anjali Mistri, a forensic officer at the scene.

The book has already received several glowing reviews on Amazon.

One reviews reads: “An enthralling read and a great novel from a debutant writer. It is hard to pin this book down as one genre. Jadhav combines a forensic crime investigation with otherworldly fantasy elements, and at its heart, a love story.”

Another review reads: “Having lived in the general area this is set I’ve also enjoyed spotting local names/places cleverly woven into it. Looking forward to the next one.”

Heather, who grew up in West Yorkshire, always wanted to become a nurse and in 1979 she moved across the Pennines to Blackburn and trained at Blackburn Royal Infirmary where her mother had trained. While still a student she met her husband and went on to raise a family in the Ribble Valley.

In 2014 after 34 years working for the NHS she decided it was time for a change of direction and to help her husband enjoy the freedom his retirement afforded. From childhood, Heather has always had stories playing over in her head and now she had the opportunity to spend time capturing them and turning the idle thoughts into something more concrete.

Having travelled widely, read extensively and worked in General Practice Heather has drawn her ideas from a wide panorama of places and life experiences, sprinkled with a little mysticism, a smidgen of fantasy and a dry sense of humour.

Heather’s book is available to buy via: angelsandboars.co.uk