RAF charity launching new campaign to put thousands of vulnerable veterans back on the radar

A leading RAF charity is marking its 100th birthday by launching a new scheme aiming to put thousands of vulnerable veterans back on the radar.

The RAF Benevolent Fund has set up Join The Search, Change A Life, a campaign that is calling for veterans and their families to get in touch if they require emotional, practical or financial support.

It has been established because 300,000 RAF family members currently need help but aren’t accessing it.

Air Vice-Marshal David Murray, chief executive of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “We know they’re out there. Men and women who once served, or did their National Service in the RAF, and now need our help. No veteran should be left fighting alone, whether that be in the face of financial, emotional or health problems. We have life-changing support available for all members of the RAF family.

“Too many ex-service people do not seek the support that is rightfully theirs due to misplaced pride, shame or through not knowing support is there.

“So, in our centenary year we are launching a major campaign to get people to think about who they know who may be eligible for and in need of our support. They may be your friends, neighbours or relatives. They did their duty – now we, as a society, must do ours before it’s too late.”

The fund has helped 90 people across Lancashire in the past year, spending more than £140,000. Now it is aiming to double that number.

It provides range of services, from welfare breaks to financial and mobility assistance.

To refer someone to the fund, go to www.rafbf.org or call 0300 102 1919.