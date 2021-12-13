Pupils spread plenty of festive cheer at Clitheroe's crib dedication service

Clitheroe Town Mayor and Mayoress, Coun. Simon O'Rourke and Donna attended the special event as the crib was blessed by the Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway and the choir from Edisford Primary School sang Christmas carols. Despite unpleasant weather, a sizeable crowd attended the dedication service.

As reported previously in the Clitheroe Advertiser, last month the stable and nativity scene were broken into with the figures being knocked down less than 24 hours after its installation.

Clitheroe Town Council would like to especially thank Andy Ireland of Empress Fencing, Chatburn, who has kindly built the new crib for the town and Clive Barnes, of Clitheroe Security who has kindly provided CCTV and alarm coverage for the crib for people to enjoy.

Edisford Primary School pupils hit the high notes