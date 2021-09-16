The loos off King Street are described by agents as "a rare development opportunity subject to planning" with possible "retail or residential potential".

Agents commercial property consultants Trevor Dawson of Blackburn report there has already been a lot of interest in the sale.

They are frank about the amenities and attractions, listing the site as "currently housing derelict public toilets."

Caroline Dawson, managing director of Trevor Dawson, pictured outside the £60,000 toilet block

But when it comes to location the site has more to offer, being described as "within walking distance of all the town centre amenities."

Caroline James, Managing Director of Trevor Dawson, said: "I've had a lot of interest in it. It's very encouraging - it only went on the market a week ago.".

She said there had been a mixture of enquiries ranging from people wishing to turn the site into a retail unit, to someone looking at the possibility of creating a craft workshop, but the majority of enquiries were from people intending to knock the bulding down and rebuild it.

The 176 square metre, rectangular site which occupies roughly .004 acre, lies within a central conservation area in the Ribble Valley town.

A site with potential for redevelopment, say the agents

It was last March that Ribble Valley Borough Council decided to sell off the disused block, known locally as the Market Place toilets.

Caroline said: "We've done a few of those (sales) for Ribble Valley - we did some in Mellor, some in Waddington. We've got a reputation!"

She reported that nearly all had been converted into houses or the properties had been demolished and rebuilt as homes.

Caroline said they often appealed because of their site: "They are popular with purchasers usually because of the locations - they are usually in decent, prominent locations."

The toilet block on King Street, Longridge which has been put up for sale

The council’s policy and finance committee launched a review of the town's public buildings some two years ago. A report in March noted that the Market Place lavatories on King Street had been closed for several years.

At the time council leader and committee chair Coun Stephen Atkinson said: “This is not about withdrawing facilities.These toilets are not used and have not been used for a number of years.”

Other facilities up for review comprised the Civic Hall and its large parking area off Calder Avenue, The Old Fire Station Youth Centre and the Over–60s Club at Townley Buildings on Berry Lane. This week councillors were due to receive an update on the review.

For our previous report on the decision to sell off the toilet block see here*