Prestigious award for Ribble Valley pub coincides with landlord's 50 years in the trade

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has awarded the Swan with Two Necks in Pendleton with a Golden Award, marking 50 years of the organisation’s campaigns.

As part of its anniversary celebrations throughout 2021, CAMRA is recognising people, groups of people or businesses that have made a significant contribution to it's aims, helping the group get to where it is today.

Set in picturesque Pendleton, The Swan with Two Necks is a recently renovated traditional pub.

It is being recognised for being a long-standing CAMRA national award-winning pub, and consistently pouring great pints.

The Swan with Two Necks won CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year award in 2014, and is popular with locals and visitors alike.

Owners Steve and Christine Dilworth were thrilled to receive the accolade in the same year that marks Steve's 50th anniversary working in the licensed trade.

And Steve and Christine will celebrate their 34th year in the Swan With Two Necks in August.

Their two sons, Robert and Michael, work with them and they also have a little grandson James who is almost one.

Originally from Ellesmere Port, Steve (67) went into the licensed trade after he left catering college. He has worked at pubs and hotels all his life and from, 1983 to 1987, ran the former Falcon pub and Bo Jangles wine bar in Burnley town centre. The couple also ran the former Little White Horse pub in the town's Hammerton Street.

Steve said: "Being in the town centre was not ideal with a young family so we looked all over the country until we found a place we liked and that was here in Pendleton.

"It has been a very challenging year but this is a great place to live and work we have had a lot of support from he local community.

"To receive an award really lifts everyone up, it's great."

CAMRA’s Awards Director Gary Timmins said: “I am delighted to be honouring the Swan with Two Necks today with a CAMRA Golden Award.

"2021 is our anniversary year, and we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the successes of great British locals as well as CAMRA’s achievements – we wouldn’t have got far without their support!

“This anniversary comes on the heels of an incredibly difficult time for the industry after a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

"I hope the team behind the Swan with Two Necks and their locals will take this award as appreciation for all the hard work involved in running the pub, over the decades and especially now. Nominations were submitted by our members and consumers, which says a lot about the support and impact they have had.

“Winners have been chosen for their successes in standing the test of time; for being convivial, characterful and community-focused, and of course for consistently pouring great pints.

"I applaud the Swan with Two Necks for their dedication, for being community stalwarts and campaigning heroes.”

The full successful cohort contains 32 pubs, including five that have appeared in all 48 editions of the Good Beer Guide, the longest standing community-owned pub in the country, and the current Pub of the Year title holder.

Nominations for the Golden Awards were made by CAMRA members and locals. Over 240 pubs submitted were whittled down to the list of awardees.

The Golden Awards will be celebrating recipients in three different categories: ‘Pubs’, ‘Pints’, and ‘People’. The winners in the ‘Pints’ and ‘People’ categories will be announced later in the year. Local presentation events are in the process of being arranged, with each pub receiving a certificate of achievement.