Praise for Ribble Valley Catholic primary school

A primary school in the Ribble Valley has been judged as "outstanding" for its Catholic life and its leadership.

St Mary's RC Primary School at Langho, which was recently inspected by the Diocese of Salford, Under Canon 806 and in accordance with Section 48 of the Education Act 2005, received a "good" rating overall, but was also judged as "outstanding" for the Catholic life of the school and its leadership.

The report reflects all the hard work and commitment by the children, staff, families, Father Leo, the parish priest, and governors.

The report said: "It is moving to witness the smiling faces of the children as they arrive at school each day. They are warmly welcomed with their families."

It added: "The culture of kindness and care ensures pupils lead not only the outreach within the school but also locally and globally."

Thanks have been expressed to all the families, staff and governors for their continued support of the school.