Pony-mad Pendle girls to compete at Prince Philip cup final

A lifetime dream is coming true for five pony-mad local girls

The five who make up the Pendle Forest and Craven Hunt Pony Club Mounted Games team have won a coveted place to compete in the Prince Philip Cup Final at this year’s Horse of the Year Show, taking place at the NEC arena in October.

The team, Daisy Cook (14) Marnie Green (15) Alice Budworth (15) Molly Whitehead (14) and Sasha Crabtree (14) are led by their trainer Finnlay Green, who at 18 is the youngest trainer to make it to Horse of the Year Show.

This is the first time that Pendle Forest has been represented at the most prestigious event in the equestrian calendar.

They will be up against the best five pony club teams in the country, a huge achievement considering more than 300 other teams started out with the same dream. The team have battled through setbacks to win their hard-fought place, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the pinnacle of their Mounted Games career.

“I am over the moon to be going to HOYS,” said team member Daisy, who rides Strawberry. “I couldn’t ask for better people and pony to spend the week with.”

But this amazing experience won’t happen for free. The team needs to raise £15,000 to cover the cost of stables and equipment for the riders and their ponies. The team has been allocated the colour white, and has to make sure the team, their supporters and all equipment has to reflect their team colour.

The team, their friends and families as well as the rest of Pendle Forest and Craven Pony Club are working really hard to raise the cash they need, organising a fantastic raffle, games and bake sales at events and have managed to attract some big-name sponsors already.

They have also set up a JustGiving page for donations and are busy documenting all their efforts via Facebook and their team blog.