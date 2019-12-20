Police warning after Ribchester house raid

Police are warning Ribble Valley residents to be on their guard and to ensure their house doors and windows are locked at all times after a burglary at a house in Ribchester.

Raiders forced their way inside a house in Fleet Street, ransacked the house and escaped unseen with tools and some items of personal value.

The burglary occurred during the late hours of Tuesday (December 17th) and the early hours of the next day.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would like to remind local residents in the Ribble Valley, at especially this time of year, to secure their properties whenever you leave the address and at night time. Please place any valuable goods out of easy reach and out of sight. Remove keys from the back of doors and windows. Consider taking your car keys/ handbags/phones/cash with you and put them in your bedroom drawers/wardrobes. Keep presents out of sight of burglars.

"If you have information regarding the above break-in, please contact PC 4394 Fielding via e-mail at 4394@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log 458 of the 18/12/19. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Merry Christmas from the Ribble Valley Police."