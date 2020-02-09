Police urge motorists in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley not to ignore flood warnings

As heavy rain and high winds continue to batter East Lancashire, police are urging motorists not to ignore the flood warnings.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Storm Ciara has brought strong winds and a lot of rain overnight all over Lancashire. As a result there is a lot of flooding around the county. If you do need to travel, please follow local news for road closures and updates. Please be extra cautious on the roads. There are reports of vehicles entering rising flood waters and avoiding road closures. Please obey the diversions, plan your route in advance and don't put yourself at risk."