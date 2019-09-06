Police launch urgent appeal to find missing woman (67)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Margaret Winder missing from her home in Preston.

The 67-year-old was last seen in the Tulketh Avenue area at around 1am today.

Margaret is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build with short white hair.

It is unknown what she is wearing, however, her mid length black jacket and black trainers are missing.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We would urge Margaret, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch with someone to let them know she is okay."

If you have any information about where Margaret may be please call police on 101 quoting log number 0123 of today (Sept 6th) For immediate sightings please call 999.