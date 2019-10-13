Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Lancashire woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Brenda Wignall (58) who is missing from home in Preston.

Brenda was last seen in the Marl Hill Crescent area at around 2am on Friday (October 11th)

A police spokesman said: "She is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with blonde hair that is styled in a bob. Brenda was last seen wearing a blue Parker jacket with white fur, black leggings/jeggings, checkered shoes and glasses. She has links to the Moor Nook, Walton-Le-Dale and Longridge areas. If you have seen Brenda or have any information about where she may be please call us immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11th. Brenda, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are okay."