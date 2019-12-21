Police dog finds cash and Class A drugs after Burnley driver flees officers

Police dog Cuzo has received a well deserved pat on the back after sniffing out a large quantity of cash and suspected Class A drugs after an incident in Burnley yesterday evening.

Burnley Police Team 3 attempted to stop a car on Pasturegate. The driver failed to stop, eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

A police spokesman said: "Officers quickly located the driver hiding in some woodland and, thanks to some great searching skills by Police Dog Cuzo, recovered a large amount of cash and suspected Class A drugs. The driver was arrested for various offences including possession with intent to supply and theft of motor vehicle. Great job PD Cuzo!"