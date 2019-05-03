Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old Burnley girl

Kristina Ginova
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of Kristina Ginova who has been missing since Wednesday.

This is the second time in a week the 15-year-old disappeared from the Reedley Marina area of Burnley.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Kristina is described as a white female, with long black hair, of slim build, 5ft 4ins tall. She was last seen wearing a yellow jumper, blue jeans, white trainers carrying a white shoulder bag and a small black bag.

"Anyone with any information in regards to her whereabouts is urged to call 101 quoting reference number LC-20190501-0286."