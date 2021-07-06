Police appeal for missing teenage girl with links to Burnley

Police believe a 14-year-old girl missing since the weekend is currently in the Burnley area.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:32 am

Lily Ives (14) was last seen at an address in Clayton-le-Moors on Saturday.

Lily is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with mousey, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white trainers at the time of her disappearance.

The teenager has links to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Burnley

PC Rebecca House, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are concerned for Lily’s welfare. At this time we believe she is in the Burnley area."

