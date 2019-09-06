Police appeal for missing Burnley schoolgirl (15)

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Kaitlyn Stones.



The 15-year-old, from Halifax Road, was last seen yesterday evening at the bus station in Bolton, but also has been in the Chorley Old Road area of Bolton.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "She is described as white, 5ft. 5ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing her school uniform – black jumper, black trousers and white shirt. We would urge anyone who sees Kaitlyn to call police on 999 quoting log number 0766 of September 4th. We would also urge Kaitlyn herself to get in touch if she sees this appeal."