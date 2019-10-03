Police appeal following fatal Ribble Valley crash

A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries following a collision in Chaigley has died.

Police were called around 3-20pm on September 21st to reports of an accident on Chipping Road, close to the junction with Mitton Road.

An 84-year-old man from Rochdale was riding a Honda motorbike which had been involved in a collision with a Land Rover.

The rider suffered serious injuries to his chest and upper body. He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died on Saturday September 28th.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 73-year-old man, was not injured.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the rider and his family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and would encourage anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3975@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0878 of September 21.”