Police appeal after three people seriously injured in A59 head-on crash

Three people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Whalley yesterday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4-40pm between the Petre and Bramley Meade roundabout on the A59 Gisburn Road, Whalley and involved a Hyundai Tucson and a Hyundai i3O in the Preston-bound carriageway.

The driver of the Tucson, a 62-year-old man from Clitheroe, suffered serious injuries to his head, neck, back and chest whilst the i30 driver, a 33-year-old woman from Preston, was left with a broken arm and back injury.

The Tucson passenger, a 61-year-old Clitheroe woman, was airlifted to hospital with serious head, chest, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

They each remain at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Sgt Dave Hurst said: “My thoughts are with the injured man and women and I wish them all a speedy recovery.

“This collision happened at a busy time of day and so I am asking anyone who saw what happened but hasn’t spoken to us already to get in touch. Similarly, if you have any dash cam footage of the incident, please let us know.

“You can call 101 quoting incident reference 0956 of July 29th.”