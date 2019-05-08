Police appeal after car stolen off Clitheroe driveway in broad daylight

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole the keys to a car from a Clitheroe home and made off in a Ford Focus that was parked on the driveway.

Thieves entered the property yesterday afternoon and stole the keys before driving off in a Black Ford Focus ST-3 Turbo car.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We are investigating a burglary at a house in Clitheroe.

"Offenders have entered the property and taken items including car keys to a Black Ford Focus ST-3 Turbo, registration - D3 EBK and driven it off the driveway.

"This has happened between the hours of 12-25 and 3-15pm on Tuesday, May 7th. If you see this vehicle or have any information please call 101 as soon as possible quoting log number 0905 of May 7th, 2019."