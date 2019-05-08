Police appeal after car stolen off Clitheroe driveway in broad daylight

Have you any information about the whereabouts of the car?
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole the keys to a car from a Clitheroe home and made off in a Ford Focus that was parked on the driveway.

Thieves entered the property yesterday afternoon and stole the keys before driving off in a Black Ford Focus ST-3 Turbo car.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We are investigating a burglary at a house in Clitheroe.

"Offenders have entered the property and taken items including car keys to a Black Ford Focus ST-3 Turbo, registration - D3 EBK and driven it off the driveway.

"This has happened between the hours of 12-25 and 3-15pm on Tuesday, May 7th. If you see this vehicle or have any information please call 101 as soon as possible quoting log number 0905 of May 7th, 2019."