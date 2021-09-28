'Pilgrims' marching to address the climate crisis set to stop in Clitheroe to spead the message of hope

Local folk will have the opportunity to join the festivities, including coffee, cake and a chat with a "Caminista" at St Mary's Centre at 11am on Monday (October 4th). It will be followed by a procession from St Mary’s Centre through Clitheroe at 1-30pm, arriving at Clitheroe Market for 2pm. Attractions include live music, poetry and other festivities.

The Camino to Cop walkers aim to inspire ordinary people and add their voices to the growing global chorus demanding that governments treat the climate crisis as the emergency that they believe it is. The group of walkers set off from London on September 5th to undertake a 500-mile journey to the United Nations COP26 meeting that will take place in Glasgow during November 1st to 12th.

During their stay in Clitheroe, at 7-15pm on Monday (October 4th), the walkers are hosting a ‘Letters to the Earth Workshop" for members of the public. This will involve short films, discussion and a workshop at the United Reform Church, accompanied by a live performance of Jazz and Blues. The next day they are inviting people to walk part of the Camino, departing at 9am from St Mary's Centre for Newton-in-Bowland.

The multi-faith group walking from London to Glasgow to raise awareness of the climate crisis

A spokesman said: "People are finally waking up to the reality of climate chaos and the destruction of our natural world. I'm part of the local group of Ribble Valley citizens who are privileged to be welcoming the Camino to our town, both to honour their efforts and to send a message out to the public. This part of the world has long been known as a 'hotbed of spiritual rebels'. We are proud to be following in the footsteps of ordinary people.”

Similar views were expressed by the Rev. Andy Froud, of Clitheroe Parish Church, who said: “I am really humbled by the Caministas' commitment. The distances they are walking every single day are really challenging.”

Meanwhile, The Secret Garden Cafe on New Market Street, is collecting donations of ingredients which their cooks will then use to make up packed lunches for the Camino walkers. Anyone wishing to donate food can do so by Monday.