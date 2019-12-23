PICTURE SPECIAL: Young Farmers light up Ribble Valley with festive tractor run

The convoy of festive tractors, organised by Clitheroe Young Farmers, were greeted by hundreds of people who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade. The tractor run was organised by Robert Redmaynes and Roger and Hazel Stansfield, who wanted to create an event which would bring lots of people to Clitheroe ...and they did just that. They also wanted to boost funds for the North West Air Ambulance and they were delighted with the support they received. Pictures by David Johnston.

