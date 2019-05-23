Pendle pub hosting fun charity day in memory of former landlord

A Pendle pub is hosting a fun charity day in memory of a former landlord who died of cancer.

The Admiral Lord Rodney in Mill Green, Colne, will open its doors for an annual memorial day for Andrew "Gilly" Gildea on Saturday, June 1st.

The Lord Admiral Rodney will host an array of musicians, bands and DJs to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Pendleside Hospice. (s)

The event is being organised in support of both Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mark Pomfret, current landlord and good friend of Andy, said: "He was a lovely man; there's few other words to describe him. He was a bright, entertaining landlord and a friend to everyone. He always had the time, even when he was rushed off his feet, to have a natter and a pint with you.

"He loved his music - all of the bands, all the vinyl records, all of the CDs. I've still got to finish going through his collection, this long after he's gone. I'll have to get our vinyl DJs playing some of his finest on the day."

Andy became the landlord of the Rodney in 2012, before he died two years later after a short battle with cancer.

Mark Pomfret (second right),current landlord of The Lord Admiral Rodney, with his team. (s)

Mark was then handed the keys to the pub and together with his team, he decided to honour Andy's memory by holding a yearly event to raise money for the charities which supported his friend before he died.

Mark said: "It's a mad house and I don't think I've had a decent night's sleep in the five years that I've been here.

"But it's like one big family, a proper community pub and that's why events like this are so important because it brings everyone together. I hope I've done Andy proud."

The fun will kick off with live music from 2pm, from the likes of Simon Shackleton, Jake Dixon, Frankie & Steve Duo, Skooma, Ticketyboo, Losing Touch, Balloon Knot, Beneath The Boardwalk, and The Rory Hendrix Experience. More acts are to be announced, including a surprise headliner.

Frankie Harrison-Bradley, an events manager and bar maid, is helping to organise a charity fun day at The Lord Admiral Rodney in Colne. (s)

There will also be a tug of war competition, vinyl DJs playing throughout the day, a raffle with a selection of prizes from Lancashire businesses and breweries, a roaring BBQ, face painting, a selection of community stalls and much more.

Frankie Harrison-Bradley, an events manager and bar maid at the Rodney, said: "It's a labour of love putting on events like this. It's so challenging to make sure ensure everyone is in the right place at the right time, but when it's for such great charities, such as Pendleside and Macmillan, as well as honouring the memory of such a great man - it makes it all the hard work worth it!

"To all the locals, to everyone who is volunteering and to everyone has sponsored the event: thank you; we couldn't even dream of doing it without you."

Entry is free. For more information and stage times for the bands, search for Gilly's Memorial Day on Facebook.