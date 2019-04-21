Pendle Hill rescue after man falls near top

A man had to be helped down from Pendle Hill after getting into difficulty at the top.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team were called out after the man fell.

A spokesman for the charity said: "The team were called to Pendle Hill where a walker had fallen at the top of the miners track and had badly injured his leg.

"We packaged the gentleman up in the hope he would be lifted by either air ambulance or the coastguard, unfortunately all resources were busy and so the team carried the gentleman off Pendle to the awaiting ambulance."

