Padiham Rosemere supporters make fashion statement aided by their Ribble Valley boutique-owning friend

Best of friends Vicky Stott, Julie Cross and Simone Smith made something of a fashion statement when they helped raise £524-50 for local cancer charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Simone runs Whalley boutique Wardrobe by Simone in Manor Road with her daughter Zoie Geraghty-Baines and at the request of Vicky and Julie, agreed to stage a fundraising fashion show at Padiham Cricket Club.

A team of five models showcased both dressed up and dressed down spring and summer outfits, accessories and footwear in a catwalk routine set to music, which was co-ordinated by Zoie and compered by her sister-in-law Rosie Baines.

An appreciative audience, whose £5 show ticket included a glass of Prosecco on arrival, was then able to browse the collections and more with Simone and Zoie donating 10% off all sales on the night.

Padihamers Vicky, of Victoria Road, and Julie, of Grove Lane, are longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters and have organised a number of fundraising events for the charity, including most recently a band night also at the cricket club last autumn. They began supporting the charity following Vicky’s diagnosis with breast cancer in 2012.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit: www.rosemere.org.uk