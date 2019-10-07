Otter spotted at Clitheroe nature reserve by local couple

A magical sighting of an otter at a Ribble Valley nature reserve has been observed by a local couple.

Kim Lloyd and her partner Steven Henry were taking a walk to the Primrose Lodge site at the weekend when they spotted the beautiful creature also having a sneaky peek at work to improve the site.

The Clitheroe Advertiser reported last week that a new scheme has been started to transform the neglected reservoir in Clitheroe into a nature reserve which will ultimately create the longest fish pass in England, allowing multiple fish species to migrate through the town and beyond.

And it would appear the otter had obviously read the report too.

Kim said: "We went to have a look at the progress of the project. We were looking over the wall of the bridge at Primrose Road towards the newly created space of open water and Steven was astonished to see an otter climb out of the water onto the bank of the dam right in front of us.

"He immediately pointed it out to me. We were lucky enough to see it for about a minute and Steven scrambled for his phone to take a photo in the fading light. The otter didn’t seem concerned by our presence and eventually returned to the water with a line of bubbles indicating its route away from us.

"We saw it rise a few times before it disappeared out of sight."

The voluntary donation from owners Beck Developments adds to the £500,000 already granted by the European Regional Development Fund to provide a valuable habitat for wildlife and a new, accessible public area.

As the landowner for the last decade, Padiham-headquartered Beck Developments has also transferred ownership of the Primrose Lodge site, which is situated off Woone Lane, to the newly-formed Primrose Community Nature Trust – a collective of local Trustees who together will own, manage and maintain the space moving forward.

The first phase of the project to de-silt the site is well underway. More than 4,000 cubic metres of silt is being dug away to create permanent open water, whilst new vegetation is also planted to provide habitat for diverse wildlife.