Otter dies after being hit by car in Clitheroe

An otter initially spotted at a nature reserve has died after being hit by a car on Whalley Road, Clitheroe.

The beautiful creature was last week seen near the Primrose Lodge site which is being transformed into a nature reserve.

A Clitheroe resident broke the sad news on Facebook. She said: This poor otter has been hit by a car on Whalley Road near Primrose Bridge and left to die. Otters are a protected species so if you hit one or find one please don’t just leave it. Call the RSPCA if it is still alive and they will come and collect it or if it is dead, call the Environment Agency bio diversity team and they will come and collect it."