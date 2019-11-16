Opportunist thief steals bike from outside Nelson shop .....only to crash it minutes later

A bungling thief stole a brand new bike from outside a shop in Barkerhouse Road at lunchtime today.

As the bike had been reported missing by its owner, police officers noticed the stolen bike being ridden by a man a short time later and pursued him after he attempted to make off.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Unfortunately for this person he has collided with a bollard and after a struggle the police have arrested him. He is now in police custody and awaiting interview. The bicycle has now been returned to the rightful owner."