Open meeting to discuss SELRAP plans to reopen Colne to Skipton railway line

A campaign group bidding to reopen the Colne to Skipton railway line is to host its latest open meeting.

SELRAP, the Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership, will hold the meeting on July 8th at 7pm in Earby Community Centre, New Road, Earby.

The campaign, which has been running for several years, has gained more momentum in recent months with senior Government figures declaring their support for the reinstatement.

The group's aim is to construct a 'new' 12 mile section of railway line between Skipton and Colne, closed in 1970, connecting the existing rail networks of Yorkshire and Lancashire, forming a modern 50 mile long railway line running from Leeds to Burnley.

Commuters from Burnley, Brierfield, Nelson, Colne, Barnoldswick and Earby would all benefit from a new fast train service straight to the heart of Leeds.

The line would also be used for freight, principally to connect the port of Liverpool Leeds and Yorkshire, up the east coast main line and to the Yorkshire coast and to Drax power station.