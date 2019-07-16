Open art exhibition to inspire at Clitheroe Castle

The skills of local artists will soon be on display in a creative new exhibition in the Steward's Gallery at Clitheroe Castle.



The annual "Inspired: The Ribble Valley Open" exhibition starts on July 27th.



Every year amateur and professional artists, and students who live or work in the Ribble Valley and surrounding area, are invited to submit work on a given theme.



This year the exhibition has been inspired by the Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership and artists were challenged to produce work to reflect their personal interpretation of "Pendle Life".



Over 30 artists have entered and there will be many different styles of art on display that focus on the heritage, landscape and people of Pendle with artists using a variety of techniques to convey their own ideas on this theme.



County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "I'm sure visitors will be impressed by the high quality of work on display. It is a reflection of the level of talent that there is in the area. The artist awarded the Selectors' Choice this year will get the chance to have a solo exhibition next year."



A "People's Choice" competition is also part of the exhibition and visitors will be able to vote for their favourite piece of artwork on display.



The artist with the most votes will receive a prize. A visitor who has voted for the winning artist will also be chosen at random to receive one.



This exhibition runs until September 30th and all of the artwork in the exhibition is for sale.

The Steward's Gallery is open daily from 11am to 4pm and admission to the exhibition within the Steward's Gallery part of Clitheroe Castle is free. Admission to Clitheroe Castle Museum is £4.50 for adults, £3.40 for concessions. Young people up to 18 go free. Children up to the age of 12 must be accompanied. Limited disabled parking is available at the museum. Parking is also available on car parks in the town centre.



For more information please phone 01200 424568 or e-mail clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk

