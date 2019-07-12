Onward and upward for Ribble Valley charity after cash boost

The Foundation for Ribble Valley Families is looking to go onwards and upwards thanks to a generous contribution from a local housing association.

Onward - which is based on Station Road just round the corner from the charity's HQ - has given a £5,000 donation from its Neighbourhood Scheme.

And the donation is already being put to good use by the FRVF in their work providing emotional health and well-being to local families.

Onward's Neighbourhood Specialist, Rachel Richardson, said: "We decided to donate to the FRVF as some of our tenants have used their service and found it invaluable.

"We had looked to refer more of our tenants to the foundation, but were informed that due to a lack of funding they were unable to take on any new clients. We hope that our donation of £5,000 will go towards getting the service back on track financially.

"We're aware of the help that the FRVF can provide and it would be nice to think that more members of the community we are in will be able to access their services."

Onward is a leading provider of quality affordable homes for rent and manage over 35,000 properties across the North West. It has lots available for low-cost rent in the Ribble Valley.

The donation has been welcomed by the FRVF, which has been operating since 2015 and is based in the Thrive Centre on Clitheroe Market.

Fiona Maudsley, co-founder of the FRVF, said: "We’re so grateful to Onward for choosing our charity as part of their Neighbourhood Scheme. Thanks to grants such as this and from a number of other organisations - and along with a massive boost from community fundraising - the charity are now in a position to accept new referrals.

"Every penny that comes to us – like this wonderful donation from Onward - will go towards helping local families around the Ribble Valley."

The FRVF is always looking for ways to help local families so generous donations such as this proves invaluable for their work. Recently, the charity has decided to trial the use of online platforms such as Skype to see if this could be useful to people who live in more rural locations or who are struggling to leave the house.

Fiona added: "Please do contact us if you feel we could help you in this way."

Meanwhile the FRVF's funds were also boosted by a fashion show held at Clitheroe Cricket Club recently. Around 100 people attended the event - helping to raise £578 for the charity.

The show was organised by "So2You" who specialise in holding fashion shows to help raise funds for charities.

Fiona said: "We would like to thank So2You and all those who attended. It was a great night and something we will definitely look to do again."