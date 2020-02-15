One casualty treated for burns at scene of Ribble Valley house fire

One person was treated for burns at the scene of a house fire in Clitheroe last night.

Two fire crews from Clitheroe and one from Great Harwood were called out to the house in Edward Drive, at 7-15pm wherre they discovered tthe blaze involviing s tumble driyer and chip pan on the ground floor.

One casualty at the incident who was treated by fire service personnel with first aid for burns prior to the arrival of paramedics at the scene.

They were then transferred to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Firefighters were in attendance around one and a half hours.