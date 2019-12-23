Oakhill pupils excel in global Bebras Challenge

Pupils in Years 6, 7, 8 and 10 at Oakhill College, Whalley, joined youngsters from 40 different countries to compete in the online computational thinking skills competition, Bebras.

The pupils spent 40 minutes answering a series of challenging computational logic questions. The Bebras Challenge is a competition aimed at raising awareness of computer science in a fun and rewarding way.

Clever boy Stefan delighted with his achievement

A school spokesman said: "Congratulations to pupils who achieved best in year and distinctions. A very special mention to Stefan, in Year 7, who achieved a top 10% Bebras score in his age group. Stefan has been invited to enter 2020 Oxford Computing Challenge. We are all very proud of his achievement and wish him luck."