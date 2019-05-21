North-West charity launching celebratory campaign to mark its 20th birthday

East Lancashire people are being asked to stick the kettle on and raise their mugs in honour of a life-saving crew.

The North West Air Ambulance Charity is launching Brew with the Crew over the next few months to celebrate its 20th birthday.

It is calling on people to host their own get together to raise vital funds for the charity.

Andy Duncan, lead paramedic of the helicopter emergency medical service, said: “To be able to celebrate our 20th birthday is testament to the fantastic support of our amazing fundraisers and volunteers. As an organisation which is entirely dependent on charitable contributions, we quite literally couldn’t do it without them.

“It’s a bit of a running joke amongst our crew that as soon as we click the kettle on, that’s when we always seem to get a mission call-out! There’s never any delay though – we’re straight onto the aircraft, getting to where our patients are as soon as possible.”

To receive your free fundraising pack complete with games, recipes, bunting and much more, head to nwaa.net/bwtc, call 0800 587 4570 or contactfundraising@nwaa.net