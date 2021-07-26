New planning application for Grade II listed Horns Inn site at Goosnargh

A planning application has been submitted to create three detached homes and an artisan building following the redevelopment of a Grade II listed former pub on the outskirts of Preston.

The new application for The Horns Inn site (formerly known as Ye Horn's Inn) follows approval for redevelopment of the pub and site and change of use of a microbrewery to a retail unit. Approval was previously given to build terraced cottages on the pub's former car park and for some changes to the main pub building. Outline planning appoval had also previously been obtained for four detached homes and the siting of holiday lodges at the site.

The Horns Inn is located on the junction of Horns Lane and Inglewhite Road, north west of Longridge. The renowned pub/restaurant was put up for sale moret han four years ago by the Woods family who had run it for decades. The recent applicationw as made by agents PWA Planning of Preston on behalf of DTG Property Ltd.

The renowned facade of the property formerly known as Ye Horn's Inn

Work has been continuing at the site with a local sign promoting its forthcoming reopening.

A heritage statement prepared by heritage planning expert chartered surveyor Chris O'Flaherty regarding the new application for more housing, which has been submitted to Preston City Council, states: "It is self evident that the wider setting of the listed building is already undergoing extensive change."

He noted that the: "new proposals will have no additional impact upon the heritage significance of the listed building, with the changes affecting land away from the building in positions that do not feature in key views of the building."

His report detailed the Inn's significant heritage assets as including: *the aesthetic value of its mock timber façade; its historical value as a popular inn since the late C18th, *its unusual snug/bar arrangement and the communal value of the building as a well-known local historic landmark.

As it was - the Ye Horn's inn

Mr O'Flaherty described how the inn, formerly called the Buck Inn in the mid 19th century, originated as a farm before diversifying as an inn, capitalising upon its convenient location en-route between the two market towns of Longridge and Garstang. He continued: "In 2017, following a research campaign initiated by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) , the building was acknowledged for its architectural and historic interest and was listed, the interior of the building and most specifically the snug within and behind the service bar having been identified as a particularly rare feature."