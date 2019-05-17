New Mayor and Deputy Mayor appointed for Clitheroe

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe have been appointed for the next municipal year during a special ceremony.

Members of Clitheroe Town Council took part in a procession led by the Halberdiers and the Town Sergeant to the historic Moot Hall on Church Street via Wellgate, Lowergate, King Lane and Market Place prior to the Annual Meeting of Clitheroe Town Council.

This year's Mayor Making procession.

During the meeting, Stewart M. Fletcher was appointed the new Mayor of Clitheroe, while Simon O’Rourke was appointed the Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe for the next Municipal year.

During the centuries-old tradition, awards were also presented to local people in recognition of their services to the town.

Ross Hibbert was awarded a Town Award under the category of “Services to Youth and Community”.

Clitheroe Wolves was started in 1992 by Ross’s father George Hibbert and has provided opportunities for children in Clitheroe and the surrounding villages to play football ever since.

The procession to and from the historic Moot Hall.

Since taking over as chairman in 2012, Ross has changed the club’s philosophy to one of inclusiveness, opening the door to all children who wanted to play the game and not just those that had a talent.

In recent years the club has more than doubled in size with over 600 registered players and more than 45 teams. In the last three years the club has started a girls’ section with representation at almost every age group and also has a disability group.

Ross and Clitheroe Wolves also organise events such as the club’s presentation day and Christmas parties to build community cohesion.

A second Town Award was presented to Simon Clark again under the heading of “Services to Youth and Community”.

Clitheroe Wolves' Ross Hibbert being presented with his award.

Simon has been involved with the setting up of Clitheroe Walking Football Club for men over 50.

Games take place twice a week and the club has taken part in local cup competitions for the over 50s and over 60s. A team is also going to Portugal to play for a second year.