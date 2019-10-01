New manager for Crossroads Care Ribble Valley

Members of Crossroads Care Ribble Valley have welcomed Jaime-Lee Murphy as their new registered manager.

Jaime has wide experience over a number of years in the care industry and has been a registered manager for three years. She explains her values reflect those of Crossroads in wanting to give everyone who needs care the individual support they deserve. She is also acutely aware of the critical role of carers and she is enthusiastic to give the clear help they merit.

Jaime is looking forward to working with the established team of care support workers administrative staff and trustees.