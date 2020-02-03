New home of Clitheroe's Christian charity officially opens its doors for the community

The Salvation Army has officially moved into its new home within the town after a full refurbishment of its new premises.



The former court house on Lowergate, which operated as a job centre for the town until 2016, was revealed in the summer of 2019 as the new building, which has been vacant

since October 2016.

Commissioner Anthony Cotterill and May Wright cut the ribbon

The international Christian church and charitable organisation officially declared the new premises open with a dedication service, which saw the church’s oldest soldier, May Wright, who is in her eighties from Clitheroe, support in the ribbon cutting alongside the territorial leaders of The Salvation Army for the UK and Republic of Ireland, Commissioners Anthony and Gillian Cotterill.

The building, which was purchased by The Salvation Army in June 2017, underwent a full refurbishment programme, which will now see the church and community centre serve the town in modern premises. It now features a kitchen, community room, café, charity shop, meeting rooms and a worship hall.

Aux-Captain, Elizabeth Smith, joint leader of The Salvation Army church and community centre in Clitheroe, said: “Members of our church have embraced the move to our new home and the new space provides such a welcoming atmosphere to all. The building is accessible as we installed a fully functional lift giving access to our worship hall on the first floor and the amount of space that we now have on offer is quite simply amazing. The Ribble Valley is perceived as being an affluent area, but the stark reality is that there are people in need within our community. We’re looking forward to the possibilities that the larger space will give, enabling us to continue the work we do across the Ribble Valley, for the local community providing even more opportunities for us to serve and allowing our mission work to continue and grow, which is what it is all about!”

The Salvation Army has been part of the traditional market town for over 130 years, opening in January 1889 operating from its previous site on Lowergate, across the road from where its new home is, for over 50 years.William Booth, founder of The Salvation Army and the organisation’s first General, originally visited Clitheroe in July 1906 with the Borough Council presenting him with a welcome certificate at the time.

The new premises will be the first that The Salvation Army has owned in the 130 years it has been supporting the local community, as it has occupied rented buildings since its opening in 1889. The community room, along with other rooms within the church and community centre Clitheroe, are available for hire; to make a booking or for more information please contact

Aux-Captain Smith on 07709 351 392. A new programme of activities is planned for the church and community centre which will see its current activities stay which include weekly craft classes, job club, CAMEO (Come and meet each other) and J4U which is a group specifically for people with additional needs.