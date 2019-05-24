New food walks are a feast for nature lovers

Great countryside and fine food are the key ingredients in a new walking initiative blazing a trail through Ribble Valley.

Walks with Taste, developed by Ribble Valley Borough Council in partnership with several local businesses, features a series of walks through some of the area’s most spectacular countryside, taking in some of its best inns and hostelries.

The walks feature self-guided routes with maps and descriptions and are different in distance, duration and terrain, ensuring there is something for all tastes and abilities.

Tom Pridmore, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s tourism and events officer, said: “Walking is a great way to keep fit and work up a healthy appetite, and visitors to the area frequently inquire about the best walks and food.

“But Walks with Taste has other benefits, too. By using the car parks of featured hostelries as a starting point, parking congestion in country lanes is minimised and businesses along the walks are showcased.

“We are delighted with the response to the project and would like to thank the businesses that have supported it, particularly walking footwear specialist Whalley Warm and Dry, which sponsored the leaflets.”

Individual walks are available from participating businesses, or whole sets are available from the Platform Gallery and Information Centre in Clitheroe, Whalley Warm and Dry, or can be downloaded from visitribblevalley.co.uk.

Current walks feature the Assheton Arms, Downham; Aspinall Arms, Mitton; Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington; Higher Trapp Hotel, Simonstone; Holmes Mill, Clitheroe; Spread Eagle, Sawley; and Waddington Arms.

Three more walks from the Calf’s Head, Worston; Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green; and Derby Arms, Longridge, are in the pipeline and it is hoped to eventually increase the number to around 20.