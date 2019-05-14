New 'dementia friendly' weekly lunch club at Ribble Valley café

The Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance has joined forces with Tastebuds of Whalley and Age UK Lancashire to open a new weekly lunch club in the recently refurbished café.

The aim is to bring people together in lovely, friendly, surroundings to enjoy a chat and some lunch for just £5 per person. The club, which will hold its first session on Tuesday, June 4th, from 11-30am to 2pm offers the added reassurance of being set in a dementia friendly environment.

Coun. Sue Bibby, chairwoman of the RVDA, said: “We’re delighted to work with Julie Tennant and her team at Tastebuds. We hope that the warm and friendly environment will attract a wide range of people whilst being dementia friendly. We’re also working with Ribble Valley Crossroads and plan to have their wonderful carers on hand to offer respite should it be needed.”

Anne Oliver, community engagement manager for Age UK Lancashire, said: “We hope that local people will come along, make new friends and learn about the services and support available in an informal, welcoming environment.”

For further information contact Dilys Day on 01200 414549 or email dilys.day@ribblevalley.gov.uk