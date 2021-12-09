New Covid-19 protocols to be introduced at Turf Moor in line with Plan B

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 20, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The new protocols will come into effect for Burnley Football Club on Wednesday, December 15th when the Clarets play host to Watford at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

All those, aged 18 and over, in attendance for the game against the Hornets, and all fixtures, both home and away, moving forwards after this date, will need to pre-register their Covid-19 status. Supporters can access an online form to declare this by clicking here - go.burnleyfc.com/COVIDPass.

Supporters will need to supply one of the following to gain stadium access:

* NHS Covid-19 passport which you can download on the NHS app;

* A negative lateral flow test;

* Spectators must not bring paper versions of vaccination cards – Digital passes are now the required form of acceptable Covid-19 pass.

Supporters should continue to expect to be subject to spot-checks on the perimeter and/or turnstiles of the stadium.

Even though the new rules are not in effect for our game against West Ham United on Sunday, December 12th, the club is asking all fans to continue to follow Government guidance and do not attend if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.