Mum offers cash reward for return of little girl's treasured toy monkey lost in Pendle park

Leona Bannister is desperate to find the cuddly toy which has been her daughter Olive's constant companion since she was born.

Known as Mo Mo, he was left behind in Barrowford Park between 3-30pm and 4pm on Monday last week (September 6th) on a bench overlooking the play area. Realising the toy was missing when they got home, Leona rushed back to the park but there was no sign of him.

Leona said: "I placed him on the bench while Olive finished her ice cream and as we left I just forgot all about him.

The family of little Olive Bannister are offering a cash reward for the return of her favourite toy, Mo Mo the monkey after it was lost in a Pendle park

"It's ironic because I suggested leaving him in the car but Olive insisted on bringing him because she said he loves the slide."

Thinking that a child or dog may have picked Mo Mo up Leona put out an appeal on social media and placed posters in the window of her coffee shop, Toast in Barrowford, but has heard nothing a week later.

She added: "Someone must have picked him up or know where he is because he disappeared in such a short time.

"It would be great if we could get him back or at least find out where he ended up."

Olive with her treasured cuddly monkey Mo Mo

Leona and her husband Andrew dug out a spare 'Mo Mo,' identical to the Jelly Cat brand original, they had bought in case of an emergency. But Olive knows the difference and has refused to accept it.

Leona said: "It may not seem like a big thing to some people but Olive is so upset. She took Mo Mo everywhere with her, he was her little comforter.

"She slept with him every night and took him to her first day at nursery."

In the hope that Mo Mo, who has a brown body and cream coloured face, will be found. Leona, who is also mum to Luca (15) and 14-year-old Oscar, has told Oilve that her toy has gone on a journey, just like the character in her favourite storybook, Stickman.

Mo Mo the cuddly toy was left behind after a trip to Barrrowford park, leaving his owner Olive Bannister (three) inconsolable

Leona added: "She keeps asking every day when is he coming home.