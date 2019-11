Police are asking motorists to avoid the Foulridge and Kelbrook areas this morning after a road traffic collision near the Stone Trough Pub.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As a result of a RTC near the Stone Trough pub at Kelbrook the A56 Colne Road is closed in both directions and will likely be for at least another hour. Surrounding roads are already congested so please allow extre time for your journey this morning.”