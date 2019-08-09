Motorists reminded of Clitheroe Food Festival road closures

Motorists are being advised several roads in Clitheroe are closed until Sunday for the 2019 Clitheroe Food Festival.

New Market Street is closed all day today.

Tomorrow, the taxi rank will be closed on King Lane from 6am until 8pm.

Castle Street, New Market Street, Market Place, King Street, King Lane, and New Market Street will all be closed to traffic from 6am until approximately 8pm.

Access to Wellgate and York Street will be via Church Street.

Railway View Car Park will be closed on Saturday to all, but blue badge holders and stallholder vehicles. A large park-and-ride facility at Clitheroe Auction Market will be in place again to encourage visitors to park out of the town centre; AA signs will direct visitors to the location from all main roads. The drop off and pick up will be at the interchange.

All mini coaches, coaches and other large passenger vehicles are being encouraged to use the aforementioned facility to avoid blocking residential streets. Blue Badge holders parking dangerously on single yellow lines and causing severe traffic blockages, possibly endangering life by restricting emergency vehicle movement will be handled by the police. Stewards will attempt to monitor and prevent snarl ups and parking will not be permitted on the diversion routes to prevent congestion.