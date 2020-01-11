Motorcyclist (29) suffers head injuries in Burnley crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with head and abdominal injuries after an accident in Colne Road last night (Friday).



Police were called at 9-10pm to reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 308 car and a motorcycle on Colne Road, near to the junction of Bright Street.



The rider of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old man from Burnley, suffered head and abdominal injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as stable. No one has been arrested.



Sgt Adam Dawson said: “We are aware of a number of CCTV videos that have been uploaded by members of the public that cover the collision on social media. I would ask those people not to share these as they could influence the investigation at a later date and instead to come to us with the footage. Similarly, if there is anyone that was in the area at the time of the collision or was travelling through the area and has any dash cam footage or information that could assist, please contact the enquiry team on 101 quoting log number 1560 of January 10th.”

