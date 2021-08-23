Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury's daughter Athena joins family at home at last

Paris Fury shared this shot of Athena asleep in her crib. Photo: Instagram @parisfury1

Athena spent more than a week in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, including a period of time in intensive care and on a ventilator, after being born earlier this month.

But she is now home and today, Monday, Fury's wife Paris shared new photos of the baby on Instagram, dressed in a pink babygro bearing her name and the words: "Fighter just like my daddy". She also has a matching blanket with her name embroidered on.

On Friday the couple also shared their first photo of baby Athena at her Morecambe home with her brothers and sisters.

Finally home - Athena meets the rest of the Fury clan. Photo: Instagram @parisfury1

Fury has set up a fundraising page to support Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, and nearly £50,000 has been raised.

The boxer is donating two signed WBC belts as part of the fundraiser, which he will personally sign and hand over to the winners.

You can go online to donate and be in with a chance of winning here.

The couple announced that Paris was pregnant in February, and revealed they were expecting a daughter.

Paris Fury shared this shot of Athena. Photo: Instagram @parisfury1