Moon landing inspires Trawden Scarecrow Trail

It was a case of one small step for scarecrows, one giant leap for charity at this year's Trawden Scarecrow Festival.

Trawden Garden Festival and Scarecrow Trail had a ‘Space’ them this year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The final frontier

Local resident Dave Webber kindly served drinks to visitors from his garden in return for donations to Pendleside Hospice. He raised a superb £294 and would like to thank Mick at Worsthorne Brewery for supplying the beer and Gordon Edmondson for helping out.

Dave said: “It was a fantastic weekend that saw lots of local residents and visitors to Trawden socialising together. We are now looking forward to next year’s event where we hope to see even more people come and see us at the community bar, The Ship”.