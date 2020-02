A teenager from Burnley who was missing since the early hours of yesterday morning has been found.

Police said Lola Fannon was located safe and well and is now back at home.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to you all for your assistance in our appeal for a 14-year-old missing girl who went missing from the Burnley area. She has been located safe and well and is now back at home. Your assistance is greatly appreciated."